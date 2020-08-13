Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 13, 2020, 11:52 PM

NSS KU holds cleanliness drive in Dal peripheries

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 13, 2020, 11:52 PM
Greater Kashmir

National Service Scheme (NSS), University of Kashmir (KU) organised a cleanliness drive in the peripheral areas of Lake on Thursday.

The cleanliness drive was undertaken as an initiative under Swachhata Abhiyan. Dr Musavir Ahmed, Coordinator NSS KU said the NSS volunteers actively participated in the programmes aimed at mobilising communities at the local level to engage in cleaning, plantation, promotion of behaviour change and other related activities.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Civilian shot dead in south Kashmir's Pulwama

GK Photo

Truck parked near Jawahar Tunnel goes up in flames, driver escapes unhurt

Representational Photo

66 travelers among 532 new covid-19 cases; J&K tally crosses 28K mark

Representational Pic

COVID19: Two more deaths take Bandipora toll to 21

The NSS volunteers led by program officers Dr Waqar Amin, Dr Heena Basharat and Dr Yasir Hamid launched  an awareness campaign to highlight the importance of cleanliness and educate the masses on the importance of social distancing and wearing  masks.

On this occasion, the NSS volunteers of the University reaffirmed their commitment towards building a cleaner and healthier future.

Related News