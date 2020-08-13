NSS KU holds cleanliness drive in Dal peripheries

National Service Scheme (NSS), University of Kashmir (KU) organised a cleanliness drive in the peripheral areas of Lake on Thursday.

The cleanliness drive was undertaken as an initiative under Swachhata Abhiyan. Dr Musavir Ahmed, Coordinator NSS KU said the NSS volunteers actively participated in the programmes aimed at mobilising communities at the local level to engage in cleaning, plantation, promotion of behaviour change and other related activities.

The NSS volunteers led by program officers Dr Waqar Amin, Dr Heena Basharat and Dr Yasir Hamid launched an awareness campaign to highlight the importance of cleanliness and educate the masses on the importance of social distancing and wearing masks.

On this occasion, the NSS volunteers of the University reaffirmed their commitment towards building a cleaner and healthier future.