Nund Resh Colony residents decry uneven pavement construction

We will look into the matter: SMC
Welcoming the construction of park on the Greenbelt land at Nund Reshi Colony -A, Bemina, the residents have urged the SMC authorities to reduce the width of the roadside pavement adjoining of wall of the park.

They have also demanded construction of surface drain near the pavement to avoid accumulation of rain water.

“One fails to understand the logic behind keeping one portion of the same park about 12 feet wider than the other portion,” they said.

They added that from the main gate of the park upto the Chowkidar quarter, the width of park is about 12 feet wider than the rest portion of the park.

“As a result of this difference in width, the road has been turned amply narrower than the road of the other portion alongside the park,” they added.

“Last year we brought the matter to the notice of engineers at the site of park when they were placing shuttling for pavement. They assured that no roadside pavement along the park wall would be raised and removed the shuttling. But surprisingly now work on the roadside pavement has been started,” they said.

“Now if the width of the pavement is not reduced and surface drain connecting the main underground drain not constructed, it will have deleterious impact. For even the little shower will inundate the road and continued downpours will submerge the area. This can cause tremendous inconveniences to the people including accidents” they said.

“We hope that the SMC authorities will take cognizance of matter and initiate measures to address the genuine concerns of the residents. Rest assured that we are not against or averse to the construction of park as it is for public welfare and recreation,” they said.

“It is in place to mention here that the main water pipe is lying underground and passing through the wider portion of park,” the delegation said.

Joint Commissioner (Works) Srinagar Municipal Corporation Ishtiyaq Ahmad Shah that he would look into the matter.

