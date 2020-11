Residents of Nundreshi Colony Bemina B have demanded repairs of link roads in the locality.

A delegation from the area said that since 2010, the link roads have not been repaired in the locality.

“We approached Roads and Buildings department many times but no action was taken to repair the roads. The problem was compounded as PHE department last year dug up link roads to lay piles. This has further deteriorated condition of roads. We appeal Chief Engineer R&B to look into the matter,” they said.