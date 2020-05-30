Nursing students rue delay in completion of course

Students pursuing BSc nursing course from University of Kashmir (KU) on Saturday rued the delay in completion of their degree despite passage of over six years.

The duration of the course is only four years but the students enrolled in 2014 are yet to complete the course.

The students said authorities at the varsity were least bothered about the inordinate delay in ensuring timely completion of their four year’s degree which has now consumed six years of the students.

“The administration announced its decision to promote PG students on basis of internal assessment but we are struggling for the past six years and our course is still incomplete,” said a student.

The students said varsity administration should not have announced its decision for selective courses, included BSc course as well in their agenda and announced its future course of action for conduct of exams and assessment of students.

“The University can’t take call for selected courses only amid this pandemic. The decisions taken should be common for all students,” the student said.

Another student said they were in a state of despair given the prolonged extension of their course due to which they were lagging behind as compared to the students enrolled in other Universities.

“The University should chalk out some strategy to conduct our pending exams in order to avoid any further delay in completion of the course,” he said.

He said in other universities, the 2014-batch students have got their degrees and some of them were appointed as tutors in colleges. “We are suffering for none of our fault,” the student said.

The student said last date for submission of examination forms was fixed as May 27, but it was unnecessarily extended up to June 7. “Every student has submitted the form and paid the examination fee as well,” the student said.

The students urged the administration to conduct their exams at earliest or promote them on basis of internal assessment. “Let them find a way out to hold the exams and award us our degree. We have already lost our precious years in completing this course due to their negligence,” the student said.

Controller examination KU, Prof Farooq Ahmad Mir attributed the delay in completion of course to 2014 floods, 2016 summer unrest and the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

“The exam of BSc nursing students is held annually. The students have appeared in exams for three years and the final year exam will be held very soon. The exam was scheduled last months but got delayed due to the ongoing COVID19 pandemic,” he said.