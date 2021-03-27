Nursing students stage protest

BSc Nursing students from Government Medical College Srinagar (GMC) staged protest against the authorities for what they said delay in examinations.

Scores of nursing students from GMC Srinagar on Saturday assembled at Press Enclave urging the authorities to release their examination forms.

“We are the students of 2015 batch and since last two years we are suffering due to the delay in our examinations. Our final year examinations has been delayed since a year and now the authorities are playing mindful games by giving us fake assurances,” said Zahid Fayaz, one of the Nursing students.

“We are not able to apply for the post graduate courses. We cannot even apply for the posts advertised by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board as their course was scheduled to be completed by the year 2019,” they said.

The students said that even their Identity cards were valid upto 2019, due to which the college security guards don’t allow them to enter the premises anymore.

“We appeal the college authorities to release our examination forms to that our future can be saved,” they added.