Nursing students stage protest, demand online exams

Nursing students of several Colleges on Monday staged protest here, demanding their exams should be held in online mode.

“Our session started in June last year and after one month when article 370 was abrogated, we couldn’t attend our classes and we were unable to study online due to the communication blockade,” said a student.

The student said they have not been able to attend practical classes due to COVID19 and they were barely able to attend the online classes. “After the session was restored in November last year, we attended practical classes only for 12 days. We are supposed to attended practical classes for three months according to our syllabus but due to COVID lockdown we wouldn’t complete our practical work,” said the student.

“We have no idea about the process of catheterization or process of vaccination, which are the two basic things a first year student of Nursing course must know. How can we appear in offline exams,” asked the student.

Though the students have filled their exam forms due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic they were having apprehensions of contracting infection if forced to appear in offline exams.

