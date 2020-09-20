Old city to get first rigid concrete pavement road

Developmental activities in the old city received a major impetus with the start of work on the upgradation of the eastern foreshore road by Jammu and Kashmir Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA).

Work on the vital road sub-project in was today started with Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Chief Executive Officer, J&KERA/ Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), asking the Assistant Executive Engineer, who is in charge of the sub-project to undertake ribbon cutting ceremony of the project.

The ecologically sensitive eastern foreshore road is a vital road link connecting the uptown Srinagar with the old city and is one of the most water-logging prone roads in the old city owing to its close proximity to Brari-Nambal lagoon.

The upgradation of the road would make it resilient to water-logging and protect it from the vagaries of the nature especially the chilling cold weather. Abdul Wahid, project manager, J&K ERA, Kashmir informed the CEO, ERA/JTFRP that the sub-project involves upgradation of 3.60 km of the road around the Brari-Nambal lagoon in heart of the city.

Wahid said the road portion was being upgraded at an approximate cost of Rs 17.27crore and will be strengthened with the laying of three layers comprising of GSB (Granular Sub Base), DLC (Dry Lean Concrete) and the final layer of PQC (Pavement Quality Concrete).

Abid directed the engineers to expeditiously follow and try to resolve the impediments that may hamper the smooth execution of work on the sub-project. He also asked the contractor to work on the sub-project in a planned and scientific manner.

The CEO ERA also had an interaction with the locals present on the occasion who expressed their gratitude to ERA for making use of the latest technology to upgrade the road.

J&K ERA is the first organisation in Kashmir to make use of rigid concrete pavement technology in the upgradation of various road sub-projects in the most water-logging prone vital roads of the city to make them flood resilient.

Besides benefiting thousands of commuters travelling through this vital road daily, the road will benefit thousands of people living in the old city areas of Shamaswari, FatehKadal, HabbaKadal, Bishember Nagar, Munawarbad, Khayam, Baba Demb and Khanyar. Basharat Jeelani Kawoosa, Director Technical JTFRP and other officers of ERA and JTFRP were also present on the occasion.