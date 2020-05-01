On Int'l May Day, workers seek implementation of Minimum Wages Act

On the International May Day on Friday, daily rated workers reiterated their demand for implementation of Minimum Wages Act in J&K.

Amid the COVID19 lockdown, several organizations observed the Day via virtual mode while many posted their demands on social media.

Sajad Parray, chairman J&K Daily Wagers Forum held a brief sit-in along with two persons at Press Enclave here to seek implementation of the Act.

While lauding efforts of COVID19 warriors, he said authorities must note that most of these warriors were daily rated works.

“You will find most of the daily rated workers on duty amid the lockdown to ensure people get essential services,” he said.

He said the daily rated workers were being paid “peanuts.” “J&K government must ensure providing minimum wages of Rs 18,000 per month, social security benefits including pension, gratuity, provident fund, maternity benefits and regularization of workers engaged under various schemes,” he said.

He said ASHAs under NHM, anganwadi workers and helpers, CPWs, midday meal workers, MGNREGA employees, contractual and construction workers, need based, seasonal, casual labouers and daily wagers were neglected and their long pending demands were not met.

Parray said wages of daily rated workers engaged in various departments have been withheld for more than 13 months. “Their children are at the verge of starvation,” he said.

He said in many cases, in absence of release of wages, daily rated workers had to sell jewellery of spouses to feed family and meet school expenses of children.

“We are getting peanuts against our hard work. The reason for continuing with the work is a hope for better future through regularization of our services,” he said.

He said even the meager wages they get have been withheld by the authorities for the past several months.

“This is all against the principles of justice. You (government) make us to work like anything but at the end of the day deny us the wages,” he said.

He appealed the government to implement Minimum Wages Act in J&K “as was promised by Prime Minister after 5 August 2020.”

“On this Day, this is symbolic protest to reiterate our demands, apprise our plight and remind authorities of their promises they made with us,” he said.