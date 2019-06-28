One kg charas recovered from car in Srinagar, peddler arrested: Police

Also Read | Auto Draft

Police in Srinagar on Friday arrested a drug and recovered one kilogram charas from a car he was driving, said a spokesman.

“One person identified as Khursheed Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar resident of Tulkhan Bijbehara Anantnag arrested for the drug supply offences has been taken to Police Station Soura where he remains in custody,” he said.

Officers at a checkpoint intercepted a car bearing registration number JK03G-6864, he said, adding that one kilogram of charas concealed in a bag was recovered from the car.

“In this regard, a case FIR No 50/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Soura and initiated investigations in the matter,” he said. The initial investigation has revealed that the accused was involved in peddling drugs to youngsters in the city for a long time, said the spokesman.