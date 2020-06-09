'One Ring Phone Scam': Cyber police sounds alarm

The Cyber Cell of J&K Police on Tuesday sounded alarm over “One Ring Phone Scam” urging people not to respond or return calls from unknown international numbers.

Terming it a global scam, an official said the phone scam was active in Kashmir and they have started measures to counter it.

“The scammers engage people in long duration calls to earn money,” the official said, adding that calls were mostly irritating. “They give missed calls, but people must not return these calls.”

“If your phone rings once and then stops. If this happens to you and you don’t recognize the number, do not return the call. You may be target of a One Ring Phone Scam,” reads the advisory.

While stating that the one ring call may appear to be from the international number, the official said for countering the scam people should not answer or return any calls from such numbers.

“If you don’t recognize it report that number as a spam. Before calling unfamiliar number, check to see if the area code is international. Always be cautious, even if a number appears authentic,” reads the advisory.

While many people said they were tempted to return the call, the official urged people not call back.

“If your cell phone rings, but before you can answer the caller hangs up, it might be tempting to call the person back (especially if you aren’t sure who it is), but it is a new scam we are hearing about and you should think twice,” said the official.

Since Monday, people from most parts of Valley reported that they were receiving calls from unknown international numbers, especially those from Saudi. They said these numbers ring for just a few seconds before hanging up.

“If you don’t recognize a number, let the call go to your voicemail. If it is something important, they will leave a message,” said the official, adding during such calls, the scammers can access bank accounts.