ONLINE CLASSES | Schools overburden students with assignments to finish syllabus, complain parents

With schools shifting to online classes amid the COVID19 lockdown, parents have alleged schools were overburdening the students with assignments in a bid to complete the syllabus.

“Every day I receive a new video from teachers for my daughter to memorise. I wonder how a four-year-old child can grasp new learning material in a single day and move on to learn new topic next day,” said Ambreen, a parent.

She said the practice adopted by the teachers was not only affecting her daughter, but she too was “feeling confused and depressed.”

“I find it very hard to make my child cope up with the assignments she gets every day,” she said.

Parents also blamed the teachers for pressing the panic button as school authorities were trying to “only focus” on completion of the syllabus to ensure the academic session was not lost.

“But it shouldn’t be done at the cost of mental and physical health of a student,” said Junaid, another parent. “Teachers should understand that there is a vast difference in school teaching and home teaching. Many kids don’t look upon their parents as teachers. Main objective should be to make the kids learn rather than hurry to finish their syllabus,” said the parent.

Apart from the slow internet speed, parents have also showed their dismay over the video content send on social media platform like WhatsApp for the students.

“The videos we receive fail to grab the attention of the students. As hard as I try, my kids get bored and resist these unattractive videos. Teachers should refrain from the arm-twisting tactics and should focus on child psychology,” said another parent.

Touseef-ul-Ayoub, a pediatrician at SKIMS Bemina said overburdening the students with the study material syllabus beyond their capacity can cause behavioural issues among the children.

“Earlier, homework used to be the matter of an hour. But these days, it exceeds four to six hours. Such piling up of syllabus on kids can cause irritability among kids. Temper tantrums, agitation and anxiety could prevail among kids as a result of overburdening them with the work,” he said.

The doctor said schools should send innovative content and motivational videos including physical activity videos for effective learning.

“Creative content should be given emphasis. Guidelines should be set by the government and private school association to ensure education does not affect our kids in an unhealthy manner,” he said.

All Private School Association President, GN Var said a recent order by principal secretary school education, Asgar Hasan Samoon clearly mentions the students should not be burdened with books.

“Action shall be taken against the schools violating the order,” he said. “Children should be provided with the content that they would understand easily. The aim should be involvement of kids in a creative way. Burdening them with studies will affect their mental health. We will take action against the schools who are putting huge pressure on tiny shoulders,” he said.