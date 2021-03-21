Online CRE programme concludes at CRC Bemina

Composite Regional Centre for Skill Development, Rehabilitation and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Government of India, Bemina here organized three days online continuation Rehabilitation Education (CRE) programme at CRC campus.

The event was themed ‘Understanding and applying the right to information.’

In the inaugural address by Dr Mir Zafar Iqbal, Director CRC Srinagar J&K said that the CRE is necessary for those for those professionals who are registered with Rehabilitation Council of India, New Delhi as Rehabilitation Psychologists, Special Educators and Rehabilitation

He said the aim of conducting such programmes to upgrade the knowledge of professionals working in the field of disability Rehabilitation. The professionals having Central Registration Register Number (CRR) and registered with the RCI need to at least 100 points for renewal of their registration after five years. The presidential address of this online CRE Programme was given by Sumita Jayavant, Director Pt Deendhayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Physically Disability (PPDUNPD) Government of India, New Delhi.

In her address she highlighted the importance and need of RTI especially for differently abled persons as well as the importance of attending these CRE Programmes by the Rehabilitation professional, students. The key note address given by Ashok Kumar Dwivedy member advisory board New Delhi, he has presented the right to Information act thoroughly and how it has been implemented and how it works in our country.

This was followed by Scientific sessions by Recourse Persons from across India including States of Delhi, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Odhisha and UT of J&K. Dozens of speakers included Lalit Narayan, Dy Director PDUNIPPD New Delhi gave introduction about RTI Act,2005 and Importance implication for people of India, Professor Mohammad Ayoub Head and Dean School of Law, University of Kashmir spoke about access to Information for Environmental Protection, Advocate Altaf Khan, High Court.