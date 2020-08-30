Online education training prog concludes at SKUAST-K

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Kashmir held a two-week online training programme on ‘Remedial Education in Improving Comprehension of Students’.

The training was organised by the University’s College of Temperate Sericulture, Mirgund in collaboration with the ICAR-World Bank funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for Institutional Development Plan of SKUAST-K, from August 16 to 30, a statement said.

It said more than 350 students and scholars of various Universities from Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh participated in the programme.

The statement said the aim of the programme was to assist students in order to achieve expected competencies in core academic skills and help students who have fallen behind due to different reasons.

“The course content of this programme broadly covered the topics chosen by needy students and course were designed to give the students complete exposure to the different sectors of sericulture and basic subject like Classical Genetics and advances of latest technologies of sericulture as per their need,” said the statement.

Eminent national speakers from across the country including Dr Basavaiah, University of Mysore, Karnataka; Dr Kusum, scientist C, CSRTI Mysore, Central Silk Board; Dr Aijaz A Wani, Director, south campus, University of Kashmir and SKUAST faculty were invited to deliver lectures on the theme

The statement said a valedictory function was chaired by Prof Masood H. Balkhi, Director Education, SKUAST-K; Prof Farooq Ahmad Zaki, HRM Consultant NAHEP Team and Dr Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Director, PPMO/ PI NAHEP IDP SKUAST- Kashmir.

Dr Firdose Ahmad Malik, programme coordinator highlighted the impact of remedial education on improving comprehension of students.

Prof MF Baqual, Associate Dean, College of Temperate Sericulture, Mirgund, SKUAST-K while welcoming the experts and the trainees, highlighted the importance of the programmes for building skills and confidence of the students. He thanked the Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K and ICAR for the support to such program under NAHEP.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest, Prof Masood H Balkhi, Director Education, SKUAST emphasized the knowledge gained during the training shall be put in practice and appreciated Associated Dean COTS Mirgund, and his team for successful training programme.

Dr Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Director Planning and Monitoring, and PI NAHEP complimented the organisers and the faculty at CoTs for bringing vibrancy through such programmes. He pointed out that the SKUAST-Kashmir is laying emphasis on building and nurturing the new talent among the students through an innovative and outcome-based learning ecosystem.

He complimented the team of coordinators for successful implementation of the webinar and thanked the Vice Chancellor and ICAR for the support under NAHEP for the programmes in the University. Dr Zia-ul Haq Rufaie, Professor and Head, DSCI, COTS, Mirgund presented vote of thanks.