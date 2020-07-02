Online lecture series on research methodology concludes at KU

Department of Social Work, University of Kashmir (KU) organized an online extension lecture series on research methodology for scholars.

A statement said eminent professors and researchers from all over the country delivered the lectures via virtual mode during the program which concluded on Thursday.

The statement said the speakers with an expertise in qualitative, quantitative and mixed methodology research approaches covered a range of topics from understanding qualitative research, to importance of observation in field work and using mixed methods research.

Some of the resource persons who participated in the program included Prof PC Joshi, Head Department of Anthropology, University of Delhi. He delivered lecture on the topic titled “Doing Qualitative Research’.

Prof Zubair Meenai, who is honorary Director, Centre for Early Childhood Development and Research, Jamia Milia Islamia gave lecture on “Conceptualising Research”.

Other speakers included Dr Venkatesh Chakrapani, Chairperson at Sexuality and Health Research and Policy, Chennai. He spoke on the “Qualitative Data Analysis, Writing Qualitative Research and Mixed Methodology Research.”

Dr Abhiruchi Ohja, Assistant Professor, Department of Politics and Governance, Central University of Kashmir gave her lecture on “Coding and Analysis in Qualitative Research.”

The lecture on “Observation in Field Work” was delivered by Dr Chakraverti Mahajan, Assistant Professor, Department of Anthropology, University of Delhi.

The lecture on “Using Mixed Methods Research” was delivered by Prof Bula Bhadra, Head Department of Sociology, Sister Nivedita University, Kolkatta.

Prof Tareak A Rather, Director Central Asian Studies, University of Kashmir gave his concluding remarks.

The lectures were moderated by Dr Aadil Bashir, Coordinator, Department of Social Work, KU and Dr Sarfaraz, Assistant Professor, department of Social Work, KU.

Scholars from various departments of the varsity and other Universities also participated in the lectures.

Earlier, the department also organized a National webinar on “Psycho-Social Wellbeing during COVID19,” which was inaugurated by Registrar, Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir.

Prof Naveen Kumar from NIMHANS, Bangalore gave an extensive lecture on handling mental health and psycho-social issues arising out of COVID19. Dr Sheikh Shoaib, a consultant psychiatrist at JLNM, Srinagar also spoke about the mental health and corona outbreak in Kashmir.