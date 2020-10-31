Online programme on Climate Risk Assessment, Management concludes at SKUAST-K

The ten day online international training programme organized by Dryland Agriculture Research Station (KD Farm), Rangreth SKUAST-Kashmir on “Climate Risk Assessment and its Management through Agro-meteorological Approaches” concluded here today.

Deputy Director General (Education) ICAR and National Director (NAHEP) Prof. R.C Aggarwal was the Chief Guest on the valedictory function. He congratulated SKUAST-K for organizing the training of international standard, which was well timed and much needed under the changing scenario and increased frequency of climate risks. He also impressed upon large-scale climate awareness as climate change has become a reality. The greatest threat to the future of human kind is not a nuclear holocaust, a conflict or terrorism, but rather the global climate change, he observed.

Director ICAR-CRIDA, Prof. M. Maheswari laid thrust on the need of contingency crop planning and initiation of micro-level agro-advisories to the farming community. PI NAHEP SKUAST-K congratulated the organizers and emphasized on climate smart farming to maximize the farming income.

The guests and participants were formally welcomed by Dr. M.Anwar Bhat, Professor & Head, Division of Agronomy. Dr. Latief Ahmad, Course Director of the international training programme presented the training report and policy recommendations before the dignitaries. Dr. S. Sheraz Mahdi, Co-Course Director of training programme anchored the proceedings of the training programme.

During the event, besides the distribution of e-certificates, training manual comprising of twelve chapters from invited eminent speakers was also released.