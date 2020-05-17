Online submission of BSc exam forms from May 17: KU

Controller of examination, University of Kashmir (KU) has said that online submission of examination forms for candidates of BSc Nursing (4th semester batch, regular/ backlog) shall commence from May 18 and last till May 31.

A statement said the examination forms will be available on the University website http://egov.edu.in/econduct.

Students whose forms were generated as “verified” shall complete the payment of fee online via debit/credit card/Rupay card (free of charges)/ UPI (free of charges), said the statement.

For “not verified” forms, students have been asked to send an email on examhelpline@uok.edu.in, mentioning all the relevant details. For any issues related to previous results, student shall contact loresults@uok.edu.in.

All students shall retain the hard copy of the examination form for submission at the respective colleges as and when they reopen, said the statement.

“In no case shall any student approach the University Campus for this purpose till lockdown is in place,” said the statement.