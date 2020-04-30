Operate SKIMS MC Hospital as non-COVID19 facility only: Faculty

Faculty at SKIMS Medical College (MC) Hospital Bemina have demanded that the institute should be run as non-COVID19 facility only, fearing the high load of surgeries in the “infrastructural deficient” facility will risk lives of doctors and patients.

The hospital was designated as COVID-19 hospital earlier this month. The faculty members of the college held at meeting following the government decision for carrying out emergency surgeries of all COVID19 patients at the facility.

A faculty member, who was part of the meeting said initially the hospital was designated as a COVID19 hospital and recently, patients from other hospitals requiring surgeries were shifted to the hospital and the faculty was directed to carry out their procedures as well.

“We have not been involved in any decision making. It was unanimously agreed upon that the government has embarked on a dangerous step,” he said.

Following the meeting, they wrote a communication to Principal of the Medical College, expressing apprehensions regarding the decision.

The letter demands that the hospital should be run as non-COVID hospital only. “Our admissions will include a proportion of correlative number of COVID19 patients which will be managed in the hospital only after proper infrastructure and facilities are put in place.”

The letter brings up the fact that the hospital was associated with a Medical College with 500 MBBS students and 100 senior residents.

“Under the present circumstances, they have threatened to resign en masse,” reads the letter.

Highlighting the “deficiencies” in the Operation Theatres of the hospital, the faculty has said lack of “air exchanges” which can help in containing infection while operating on a COVID19 patient.

“Our OTs are small in size with low ceilings,” the faculty has complained in the letter.

In a separate letter addressed to the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, the faculty has written that the decision of the government risks health and lives of the theatre staff and there were very high chance of spread of the corona infection to patients outside the hospital.

“The pandemic is unlikely to subside anytime soon, best practice models must be adopted to avoid disastrous outcomes,” reads the letter.

A doctor said the faculty demanded that every hospital should take the responsibility of carrying out surgeries of COVID19 patients and thus avoid one hospital becoming “hub of such cases.”

Principal SKIMS MC Hospital, Dr Riyaz Untoo said the communication has been forwarded to Director SKIMS for “advice in the matter.”

“It is unfortunate that some doctors are trying to impede implementation of a well thought of strategy to manage COVID19 epidemic in J&K,” he said.