Over 100 demolitions conducted in 15 days: SMC

‘Drive will continue across the city: Commissioner
Acting on complaints against violators, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has carried out over 100 demolitions of illegal structures during the last 15 days in various areas across the city.

A statement said the areas where these illegal constructions were demolished included Hamdania Colony, Bemina; Hyderpora; Sanatnagar; Rawalpora; Soura; Lal Bazaar; Zakura; Khanyar; Batamaloo; Chanpora; Padshahi Bagh and Mehjoor Nagar.

The statement said the SMC officials have also stopped the work on all those structures at a very initial stage which had deviations in sanctioned building plans and the structures coming up without permission.

The unauthorized constructions were both commercial and residential in nature, said the statement. The demolition drive was being carried out strictly as per the directions of Commissioner SMC, Gazanfar Ali after he had directed the Corporation’s enforcement wing to act promptly in getting the illegal structures demolished on the spot wherever found.

He said the SMC shall continue the demolition drives with regard to unauthorized construction and will also ensure that no illegal construction comes up in the city.

The Commissioner appealed to the citizens of Srinagar who aim to construct residential or commercial establishments to apply for proper building permissions from competent authority and desist from taking law and order in their hands.

He reiterated that people should also desist from resorting to any violations in sanctioned building permissions and do away with any sort of illegal construction.

