UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 12:19 AM

Over 40,000 people visit Tulip Garden in 5 days

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

Over 40,000 people mostly tourists visited the Tulip Garden here in last first five days to enjoy bloom of nearly 15 lakh flowers.

Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Sheikh Fayaz said that footfall from March 25 to March 29, around 41261 people visited Tulip Garden.

He said among them 21232 are local, 20105 national and 24 international tourists visited the garden.

He said the cost of entry ticket for children is Rs 24 while as for adults it is Rs 59.

“The opening of the Tulip Garden will add more charm to tourism in J&K. We aim to make the garden not only an attraction for domestic tourists but a global tourist destination,” he said. “Around 15 lakh bulbs of different varieties will mesmerise the visitors this year. The garden has 64 varieties of tulips which stay in bloom from three to four weeks,” he added.

