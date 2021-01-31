Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: February 1, 2021, 12:54 AM

Over 95 percent of target population covered on launch day in Srinagar

UPDATED: February 1, 2021, 12:54 AM

Over 95 percent of the target population of children were administered the poliomyelitis vaccine as part of the Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation programme in Srinagar.

The programme was launched at the Gousia Hospital where the Chief Medical Officer Srinagar Dr Jehangir Bakshi administered polio drops to several children.

At the end of the launch day on Sunday, 1,60,168 children were administered the vaccination in the district.

Some 660 Pulse Polio booths have been set up in the district across all its seven medical zones targeting a population of 1,67,939 children up to age 5. Over 3100 health workers and 134 supervisors have been deployed for the job.

Earlier in the week the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary convened a final meeting to finalise arrangements for the immunisation programme in the district.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Shahid had called for tactical application of the immunisation programme reiterating instructions to the concerned for ensuring strict adherence to cold chain protocol to make sure that the programme is the safest.

