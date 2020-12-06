Pandach residents decry lack of development

Residents of Pandach area here on city outskirts have decried lack of development of the area.

A delegation from the area said that although being part of Ganderbal district since 2007, their post office, police station and municipality is under district Srinagar.

“This has put us in lurch and hampered our progress. Despite being part of Ganderbal on paper, we fall under the jurisdiction of Soura police station. Our area comes under SMC and even our post office is in Buchpora Srinagar. We want the area to be included in Srinagar district so that there won’t be any confusion,” Hanief Ahmed , a resident said.

Abdul Aziz Bhat, chairman Intizamia Committee Pandach said, “Pandach area was always part of Srinagar district but since Ganderbal become a separate district in 2007 our development has been hampered. There is lack of primary health center, play grounds, bank branches,” he said.

The locals said that the development of inner and outer lanes and by lanes are managed by Srinagar Municipal Corporation. “Repair and reconstruction of drains could not be done due to the dual district administration control. The residents said the government should permanently settle the issue so that our problems will be solved,” they added.