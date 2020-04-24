Pandach residents face shortage of water

Residents of Shah-i- Hamdan Colony, Pandach here on Friday said they were facing acute water shortage for the past six months.

The residents said as the holy month of Ramadhan is set to commence they were facing acute shortage of the water.

The residents urged the Lt. Governor GC Murmu to issue directions to the authorities concerned for early restoration of the water supply to the locality.

“We approached all the officials concerned of the PHE department but to no avail. The problem of the water shortage is going from bad to worse,” the residents said.

The residents said they receive water supply for a shorter period of time during early morning. “But for rest of the day, our taps run dry, thus making our life miserable,” the residents said.

“We have made representation to top officials as well for restoration of water in our area, but till date no concrete measures have been taken by them,” said Mehraj ud Din, a resident.