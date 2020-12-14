Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: December 14, 2020, 11:10 PM

Paper 'leak': KU postpones B.Ed paper

Dec 17 fixed as new date
UPDATED: December 14, 2020, 11:10 PM
Representational Pic

The authorities in Kashmir University (KU) postponed the B.Ed exam which was scheduled on Monday.

The paper was postponed hours before the scheduled time of exam following reports of paper leak.

Meanwhile, the controller examination M Y Bhat when contacted said the postponed paper has been scheduled on December 17.

“The candidate who will not be able to sit in the physical examination on the revised date can appear in the subsequent online examination for the postponed subject,” he said.

The students however questioned the KU authorities for its failure to maintain sanctity and transparency of the exams.

“This is not the first time that paper was leaked which exposes the failure of KU authorities in maintaining sanctity of exams.  Question paper of previous exam was also available before the scheduled time,” said a student.

Controller examination meanwhile said they have started the investigation to probe how the questions were already available with students.

“To maintain sanctity of exams, we postponed Monday’s exam as students complained that questions were already viral on social media,” Bhat said.

He said they will examine the issue and will take action accordingly. “The complaints about the previous question paper were not genuine. Questions were not already available with students,” he said.

