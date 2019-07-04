PCB seizes 75 kg banned disposable items in Khonmoh Industrial unit

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The officials of J&K State Pollution Control Board (J&K SPCB), Regional Directorate Kashmir, Thursday carried out raid on a unit in Industrial Area Khonmoh manufacturing banned disposable items like plates, cups, bowls, tumblers, spoons, forks and knives and seized approximately 75 kg of the banned material.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Member Secretary, J&K SPCB, BM Sharma, and Regional Director Kashmir, Rafi Ahmad Bhat, on the directions of Chairman J&K SPCB, Ravi Kesar. The raid team comprised of officials from J&K SPCB and Forest Protection Force under the command of District Officer SPCB Srinagar Muhammad Yousuf Mir and Assistant Director FPF Muhammad Yousuf Parra.

The single use cutlery items made of non- biodegradable materials have been banned by the J&K Government vide SRO 231 dated 26-3-2019 on the recommendation of J&K State Pollution Control Board.

The Regional Director, J&K SPCB Kashmir Rafi Ahmad Bhat, has appealed all the traders, shopkeepers, hoteliers, caterers, restaurant owners, food stalls and the general public not to resort to storage, sale and use of banned single use disposable cutlery items made of non-biodegradable material and also desist from sale and use of banned polythene carry bags (below 50 microns) as the same shall attract strict punitive action under law.