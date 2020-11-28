PCB seizes banned SUP, polythene

Pollution Control Board (PCB) today realized a fine of Rs. 25000 from erring traders and seized 85 kgs of banned Single Use Plastic (SUP) and polythene in Safakadal market during a marking checking drive, here. During the drive, the PCB team was assisted by the officials of the Forest Protection Force and Police.

Regional Director, Kashmir, Pollution Control Board, Rafi Ahmad Bhat, said such drives will continue in the future and warned the dealers and stockists of banned SUP and polythene carry bags to desist from carrying out such activity, in the failure of which strict action will be taken against them. The seizure was appreciated by Chairman PCB Suresh Chugh and Member Secretary PCB B.M. Sharma.