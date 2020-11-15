PDD to launch customer care center for swift grievance redress

Power Development Department is all set to launch a customer care center for swift grievance resolution.

A senior PDD official told Greater Kashmir that the facility will be inaugurated within a week at the department’s IT hub— the Bemina data center.

“The platform will not only give an easy gateway to lodge complaints, it will also have a complete mechanism for ensuring problem resolution,” the official said.

The official said: “The consumers can lodge their complaints/grievances through our social media handles and through direct call to our customer care executives. Once the complaint is lodged, a consumer will get a consumer ID and complaint number via SMS. The consumer will continue getting our SMS updates till the complaint is resolved and closed.

“In case the grievance is not resolved the complaint will be moved to higher ups for redressal. There will be a ticket generation process in place through which a consumer will get a ticket number of the complaint for its identification and resolution.”

Another official from Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) that handles the power distribution and deals with consumers said that the work on the center was nearing its completion.

“The infrastructure and installation of lines for the system is complete. We have also finished the training and other preparations of our customer care executives. The whole system will be ready within a few days after the testing is done,” he said.

While talking to Greater Kashmir, MD KPDCL, Aijaz Asad said that customer care service is the utmost priority of the department. “The center is part of many initiatives that the department has been taking. He said the aim of the department is to make the service more user friendly and make grievance redressal as swift as possible.

“The project is about to be completed and will be launched in three to four days. Our trained customer care executives will be at the disposal of our consumers to resolve the issues within minimum time.

“We are going to incorporate our social media platforms within this center so as to make the service more fruitful.”

Officials said that the division and circle offices of KPDCL are often crowded by people having different complaints which can be resolved remotely.