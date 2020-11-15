Editor's Picks, Srinagar, Today's Paper
Auqib Salam
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 15, 2020, 11:58 PM

PDD to launch customer care center for swift grievance redress

Facility to be inaugurated at Bemina Data Center
Auqib Salam
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 15, 2020, 11:58 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

Power Development Department is all set to launch a customer care center for swift grievance resolution.

A senior PDD official told Greater Kashmir that the facility will be inaugurated within a week at the department’s IT hub— the Bemina data center.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Policeman injured as rifle goes off accidentally

Kupwara residents complain of erratic power supply, water-logging, overpricing

Unscheduled power cuts irk Ganderbal residents

GK Photo

Fire breaks out in water canal of 100 yr-old Mohra power project in Uri

“The platform will not only give an easy gateway to lodge complaints, it will also have a complete mechanism for ensuring problem resolution,” the official said.

The official said: “The consumers can lodge their complaints/grievances through our social media handles and through direct call to our customer care executives. Once the complaint is lodged, a consumer will get a consumer ID and complaint number via SMS. The consumer will continue getting our SMS updates till the complaint is resolved and closed.

“In case the grievance is not resolved the complaint will be moved to higher ups for redressal. There will be a ticket generation process in place through which a consumer will get a ticket number of the complaint for its identification and resolution.”

Latest News
File Pic

UN chief urges all countries to stop building new coal power plants

Normalcy may return by winter 2021, says Covid vaccine creator

Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter-protesters

A man walking by a meat shop in Srinagar during a snowfall [Image for representational purpose only] Habib Naqash /GK

Mutton being sold at exorbitant rates: Consumers

Another official from Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) that handles the power distribution and deals with consumers said that the work on the center was nearing its completion.

“The infrastructure and installation of lines for the system is complete. We have also finished the training and other preparations of our customer care executives. The whole system will be ready within a few days after the testing is done,” he said.

While talking to Greater Kashmir, MD KPDCL, Aijaz Asad said that customer care service is the utmost priority of the department. “The center is part of many initiatives that the department has been taking. He said the aim of the department is to make the service more user friendly and make grievance redressal as swift as possible.

“The project is about to be completed and will be launched in three to four days. Our trained customer care executives will be at the disposal of our consumers to resolve the issues within minimum time.

“We are going to incorporate our social media platforms within this center so as to make the service more fruitful.”

Officials said that the division and circle offices of KPDCL are often crowded by people having different complaints which can be resolved remotely.

Related News