PDP, NC demand stern action

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday condemned the incident of burglary in Jawahar Nagar Gurdwara, demanding prompt action against the culprits.

The party’s additional spokesperson, Harbaksh Singh said the condemnable incident has hurt religious sentiments of people due to such shameful act.

He demanded high level inquiry into the matter, urging police to identify the culprits with the help of CCTV footage of Gurdwara.

“The matter should be probed on priority. There is a dire need to identify those involved such heinous act without delay and accord them an exemplary punishment as per the law,” said Singh.

National Conference expressed shock and dismay over the burglary incident. The party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi said, “The despicable incident at a revered place like Gurudwara has left all of us shocked. We condemn the incident in unequivocal terms. Two persons who committed the crime are visible in the CCTV footage released by the Gurudwara where they can be seen stealing money from one of the donation boxes.”

Demanding immediate action by police to nab the culprits Oberoi said, “It’s the responsibility of the government to ensure security of all religious places in J&K. Miscreants have no religion and as far as this incident is concerned, it seems the work of delinquents and mischievous elements.”

Meanwhile, the party’s minority wing coordinator Sardar Jagdish Singh Azad also condemned the incident urging the administration to nab the culprits.