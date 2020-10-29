PDP office 'sealed' after protests over new land laws

Scores of PDP leaders were detained by police on Thursday when they tried to take out a protest march from the party headquarters near Sher-e-Kashmir Park, against the central government’s latest order to allow outsiders to buy land in Jammu and Kashmir.

However, later in the day all the 19 leaders were released after being asked to give a surety bond in a local court. As per sources, the PDP leaders have now been asked to remain present in the court on November 5. Taking to Twitter, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said that their party office was sealed by the police. “PDP office in Srinagar sealed by J&K admin & workers arrested for organising a peaceful protest. A similar protest was allowed in Jammu so why was it thwarted here? Is this your definition of ‘normalcy’ that’s being showcased in the world?” Mehbooba tweeted.

Later in the day, addressing a press conference at her Gupkar residence, Mehbooba criticised the administration for not allowing PDP leadership and workers to “peacefully protest” against the recent land laws passed by the Centre. “The BJP has passed a law to loot the land and resources of Jammu and Kashmir for which PDP leaders and workers in Jammu protested yesterday. Today, a similar protest was to be held in Srinagar but our leaders were detained and many of them picked up from their homes,” Mehbooba said.

The PDP leaders who were detained and released included Khursheed Alam, Rouf Bhat, Abdul Rehman Veeri, Abdul Hameed Kousheen, Suhail Bukhari, Waheed Para, Arif Laigroo, Yaseen Bhat, Advocate Muhammad Yusuf and other senior leaders.