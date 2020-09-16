'Pedal for Peace': Police to organise cycle race in Srinagar

Police on Thursday said it was going to organsie a cycling race “Pedal for Peace” in the summer capital Srinagar.

In a statement, the police said the race was tentatively scheduled on September 27 on Boulevard Road here.

The registration for the race has started and shall remain open till September 23, said the statement.

The participants will be categorised as per gender and age group. While sub-junior (under 12 years), race shall start from Nehru park to Botanical Garden at 7:30 am, junior (12-16 years) race shall start from Police Golf Course to Nishat and back to Golf Course at 6:30 am.

The senior (17-40 years) race shall start from the Police Golf Course-Nishat-University of Kashmir- Nishat to Police Golf Course and veterans (above 40 years) race shall start from Dalgate to Botanical Garden at 7 am.

There are attractive cash prizes for the first five places in each age-gender group, said the statement.

“All interested applicants are urged to register at either of our two registration counters – Nishat Chowk and Lalit Ghat,” said the statement.

It said keeping in view the budding cycling culture in Srinagar and to further encourage cycling as a means of mental and physical well being, police request all members of the public to register for the race.