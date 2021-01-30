Srinagar, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 30, 2021, 11:45 PM

Peerbagh residents decry drinking water shortage

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 30, 2021, 11:45 PM
Representational Photo

Several residents of Lane 4 Cooperative Colony Peerbagh have decried shortage of potable water in the area.

A delegation from the area said that their colony is supplied water throng half inch pipe. “However water supply was affected after concerned PHE officials

provided additional water connections to some house owners. We appeal Chief Engineer PHE to order probe into the matter and direct the concerned officials to restore our water supplyu,:

to restore water supply at the earliest,” they said.

