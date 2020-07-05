Peerbagh residents oppose location of dewatering station

Residents of uptown Peerbagh area in the summer capital Srinagar have raised objections to the decision of Srinagar Municipal Corporation to construct a dewatering station in the locality.

The residents said the existing dewatering station was of lesser capacity and hence insufficient to cater to the area effectively.

They said there was a threadbare discussion about the location for setting-up the infrastructure and for the dewatering station.

The new dewatering station is coming up at the entrance of locality, in deviation of the norms followed to set-up the infrastructure at the back end of the locality.

Experts were of the opinion that the existing venue was too small in area for the project. But the authorities “without applying mind” gave a go-ahead to the project.

“The spot chosen is not only technically unfeasible, it has also led to defacing of the entire locality,” said a resident.

He said the pump which was partially made functional has started leaking outside the circumference of the sump.

He said the contractors filled the area which had got damaged due to leakage with sand and other material but, days alter the entrance road sank, adding to the woes of locals.

The leakage resulted in cracks in the compound wall of local Masjid. “We are now worried about the possibility of the extension of cracks to the upper structure of Masjid,” said another local.

He said they had from day one asked the authorities to construct and install dewatering station near Peer Bagh Bridge, just few meters away from the existing location.

“Even the experts also urged upon authorities that the site at Peer Bagh Bridge was feasible. But our pleas fell on deaf ears,” he said.

Locals fear the under construction project would prove catastrophic in future when the drainage water of whole area will be diverted into “improperly constructed sump which has already started to leak.”

SMC Drainage Unit Superintendent Engineer Muhammad Ahsan-ul-Haq said it was not possible now to relocate the station.

“It was better if the locals had taken the issue earlier when the work was yet to commence on the project. It is too late now and it can’t be relocated,” he said.

However, locals argued that the authorities had earlier planned to construct sump of a dewatering station in Lal Chowk at Old Court Road which was later relocated to Regal Chowk.

“It was done when the project was almost competed. If the SMC can review the decision there, it can easily replicate it at Peer Bagh,” locals said.