People highlight problems during back to village programme in Srinagar

The Back to Village programme is in full swing in the Srinagar district where increased public participation was seen on the second day of the weeklong public outreach programme the government has launched across the State, an official statement said.

It said public meetings and field visits by designated gazetted officers in seven Panchayat halqas across four blocks of the district have brought forth a range of genuine and specific grievances and developmental requirements of these areas.

Some of the main grievances and demands for their redressal recorded at these halqas include illegal land encroachments and inadequate drainage in Lasjan-A, lack of appropriate health, irrigation and educational facilities in Khonmoh-A and Balham-A, lack of electricity and water distribution systems and health and play-field facilities in Panzinara-A and lack of appropriate educational, social, transport, health, financial, tourist facilities in Dara-A, Gandthal and Faqir Gujri-B halqas.

Officers from concerned line departments are accompanying the designated administrators of these halqas who will compile reports of recorded grievances and submit it to the office of DC after the end of the two-day deputation.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has directed the concerned designated administrators for thorough public interactions and field visits and complete recording of grievances from all concerned halqas. He has assured of redressal of all genuine concerns raised during the outreach programme.

Srinagar has a total of 21 Panchayat halqas spread over four blocks including 9 in Harwan, 6 in Khonmoh, 4 in Srinagar, 2 in Qamarwari.

The next two-day outreach will take place in 6 halqas in June 22-23 followed by that in 5 halqas on June 24-25 followed by that in the remaining 3 halqas on June 26-27.