'People must cooperate in fight against COVID19'

The Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited various markets of Srinagar City to inspect the implementation of Covid related SOPs and imposition of Sec. 144 to combat the fresh wave of Covid-19 in the district.

During the visit, the DC inspected various markets of Srinagar City including Lal Chowk, Ganta Ghar, Amira Kadal, Sariballa, Hari Singh High Street, Jehangir Chowk and other adjoining Markets.

The inspection was carried out to take stock of implementation of various COVID-19 related advisories and guidelines including use of face masks, social distancing and rotational opening of business establishments with strict adherence to Sec.144.

On the occasion, the DC interacted with the traders and transporters and asked them to exhibit compliance to the government directions for larger public safety and health. He appealed to traders and transporters to cooperate with district administration and strictly follow Covid SOPs, guidelines and precautions so that the Covid-19 infection rate may be significantly reduced. The DC directed the concerned officers to monitor adherence to SOPs by service providers and called for strict legal action against the violators of SOPs and Sec 144 for public safety and urged the magisterial and police authorities to ensure the same.

The DC during the visit was accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Chowdhary, and other concerned officers.