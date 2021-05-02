'People must follow Covid protocol, take vaccine for safety'

The Divisional Administration Kashmir today released a documentary here highlighting the present Covid situation and measures taken to contain its spread.

During the 6 minute and 31 second documentary, subjects including Covid related awareness generation, lockdown, vaccination of frontline workers including health workers, religious scholars, traders and shopkeepers in first phase and other measures taken by the government to safeguard lives of people during the pandemic have been showcased in detail.

Reiterating on following Covid SOPs including using of face mask, social distancing and maintaining proper hand hygiene , the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole urged people to maintain actual Covid behaviour for their safety and their family members.

He maintained that over 8 lakh people have been vaccinated in Kashmir so far and the process of vaccinations shall be paced up with each passing day, besides urging general public to cooperate in fighting the war against the corona virus.

Moreover, the Divisional Covid Control Room, Kashmir has found a special mention in the documentary for its 24×7 operation and playing an important role in mitigating sufferings of people, particularly covid affected people till date.

As the Covid positive cases are increasing with second wave hitting all across, the Divisional Administration has also put all men and machinery into services and paced up conduct of aggressive testing and vaccination process and has been putting all its efforts to fight the virus.

Renowned health experts including Director SKIMS Soura, Professor AG Ahangar, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, HOD Chest Disease Hospital, Srinagar Dr. Naveed Nazir Shah, HOD Community Medicine GMC Srinagar, Professor Mohammad Salim Khan deliberated on the importance of vaccinations and following Covid SOPs in letter and spirit to contain the spread of virus.

Religious scholars and traders stressing on dispelling all misconceptions and rumours about vaccination, appealed general public to come forward to take vaccine doses as must for their safe health.