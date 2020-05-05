Performance of JKRTC reviewed

Advisor to Lt. Governor Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar reviewed the performance of Jammu & Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) in a meeting here today.

The Advisor also took stock of the measures taken by the Corporation in view of the ongoing pandemic here.

Advisor Bhatnagar commended the Corporation for rising up to the occasion and taking exemplary measures in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Bhatnagar termed the frontline workers of the Corporation like drivers, conductors as real heroes. He noted that the efforts of such people are worth to be written in golden words.

During the meeting the Advisor was informed that 180 trucks, about 90% of the fleet is operational in J&K that brings supplies in to the UT. About 40-45 trucks are plying on daily basis to meet out the requirement of food grains in the valley. It was given out in the meeting that these vehicles have been marked as Covid-19 and are duly sanitized by fumigation. The allied staff has been provided with necessary gear like masks etc.

It was further given in the meeting that Corporation has pressed the fleet of buses into the service for bringing in stranded students and labourers of J&K from outside. The e-buses are used for inter-district ferrying of passengers including employees by the divisional administration.

The modalities for up gradation of workshops, induction of new fleet was also discussed at the meeting. Further the Voluntary Retirement from Service of employees on health grounds was deliberated upon during this meet.