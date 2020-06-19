Permit vehicles carrying material for construction of roads: High Court to traffic police

J&K High Court on Friday directed the authorities to permit movement of vehicles carrying material for construction and upgradation of roads in Srinagar by Roads and Buildings department during day time.

While hearing a plea by the department, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjay Dhar directed the SSP Traffic, Srinagar to permit vehicles carrying material required for construction and maintenance works being undertaken by the department within the municipal limits of Srinagar.

Chief Engineer, R&B Kashmir through senior Additional Advocate General BA Dar had filed an application before the Court seeking permission for entry of vehicles carrying material for construction and macadamization of roads in the City during the day time.

While the Court issued a notice to Commissioner of transport for responding to the plea by July 1, it however directed police to permit the load carriers into the city during the day time also.

Citing an order passed in the Public Interest litigation, titled Kashmir Consumer Welfare Forum versus Commissioner of transport and others, the applicant said the Court had on 27 October 2005 directed the Commissioner and IG Traffic to take all required steps to stop entry of all trucks and medium load carriers into city from 7 am to 9 pm.

In pursuance of the directions of the Court, the applicant said, the government issued an order on 8 May 2015 barring trucks, heavy and medium commercial goods carrier from entering within the Srinagar municipal limits form 7 am to 9 pm for smooth flow of traffic.

The applicant said there was an urgent need of repairing of dilapidated roads and macadamization of roads in Srinagar.

“Not allowing entry of vehicles carrying the material for construction and macadamization of roads in the city during day time would affect the pace of development work,” he said.