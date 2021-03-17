Persian scholars stage protest

Persian Scholars from Jammu and Kashmir today staged protest demanding the revival of Persian language and introducing of it in all the schools, colleges and universities.

Scores of Persian Scholars assembled at Press Enclave and expressed their resentment towards the administration for what they said ignoring Persian language.

Dr Mudasir, one of the Persian Scholars from Kashmir said that the Persian language has been used as an instrument for promoting communal harmony, peace and brotherhood. “History is witness to the fact that scores of Pandit scholars have excelled in the Persian language and literature to the extent that they have been able to create the masterpiece in poetry, medicine, astrology and geography,” he said.

“The Higher Education department excluded the Persian in the list of Assistant Professors posts referred to the Public Service Commission (PSC),” they added.

The scholars have appealed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to intervene into the matter.