Phase-II of Mission Wushnare inaugurated

Second phases of Mission Wushnare was inaugurated today at Bilaliya Educational Institute Lal Bazar.

In a statement, the organises said on the occasion winter kits comprising Kangris, Pherans, woollen dress, hot water bottles, thermals, woollen caps and Food-kits were distributed among downtrodden families. It said sewing machines, cycles and warm electric blankets were also distributed among specially-abled and school books.

“Kashmir Welfare Trust extended its Mission Wushnare and in this regard an inaugural event of Phase-2 of this mission was held today. This Mission is being carried out by Kashmir Welfare Trust, in association with Food 4 Poor, Food 4 All Group and Moral Education, Environment & Relief council (MEERC) of Private Schools’ Association J&K.

Students, Coaching Centers Association,” the statement said.

Among those who were present on the occasion included chairman KWT Manzoor Wangnoo, G.N.Var President PSAJK, Mantasha Binti Rashid from Food 4 Poor Group, Dr. Rafiq Ahmad ex Director Education, Prof. S Khushid ul Islam Kashmir Education Initiative, Infaq Foundation, Mohammad Shahid president Coaching Centers Association), Shafaqat Gillani Autism Welfare Trust, Zahoor-ul-Haq Madad Charitable Trust, Hanan Majid, Suhail Hassan, Safura Amin, Yasir Khanyari and others.