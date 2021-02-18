PHE employees stage protest

Public Health Engineering (PHE) employees Thursday staged protest demanding amendment in government order wherein functions of PHE have been transferred to civic bodies.

The protesting employees assembled under the banner of Water Workers Coordination Committee at Kothibagh PHE Sub-Division here and staged protest.

They expressed resentment over the government’s move to transfer various water schemes to civic bodies.

“We demand that the order must be amended. It must be mentioned in the order that PHE will continue to be the cadre controlling authority and the staff transferred will be considered as on deputation,” said Sajad Parray, President of J&K Casual and Daily Wagers Forum of PHE.

He added that the Roads and Buildings department has also transferred functions, functionaries and resources to civic bodies after implementation of under 74th Amendment Act but with a rider.