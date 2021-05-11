PHQ, other move police offices resume functioning in Srinagar

In connection with the annual Darbar Move from Jammu to the summer capital, Police Headquarters and other move police offices resumed their functioning here today.

The DGP J&K reached PHQ where he was received by senior police officers of the PHQ. He was given ceremonial guard of honour on his arrival.

Soon after the PHQ resumed its functioning in Srinagar, the DGP chaired a meeting of senior police officers in the conference hall which was attended ADGsP S.J.M. Gillani, A.G Mir, IGsP, Garib Dass, Vijay Kumar, Alok Kumar, DIG CKR, Amit Kumar, AIsG of PHQ, SSP Budgam and other senior officers.

At the outset, the DGP extended his good wishes to the outgoing ADGsP, S.J.M. Gillani, A.G Mir on their transfer from Police headquarters and appreciated the role during their tenure in PHQ. DGP wished good luck and success to the outgoing officers for the future assignments.

During his address to the officers, the DGP directed for restoration of all the quarantine centers which were created last year with additional facilities. The DGP said that COVID care centre for mild and moderate sick COVID positive personnel has been created in Jammu with the facility like oxygen, concentrators, oxygen cylinders, ambulance etc. He said that a Centre with same kind of facilities will be created at Srinagar to meet any exigency in view of second wave of COVID 19.

He directed the officers to follow all the good practices as per the advisories issued by the government to contain the spread of the virus. “Our Jawans are getting infected as the force is on ground working tirelessly to protect the lives of people,” he said. The DGP directed the AIsG of PHQ to monitor and ensure the implementation of e-office within the specified time frame.