PIB Srinagar holds virtual meet

Press information Bureau (PIB), Srinagar on Monday hold a virtual meeting of Inter Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) of various units of Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and other central organisations.

A statement said the meeting was chaired by Devpreet Singh, Additional Director General (Region) PIB Chandigarh and Srinagar. Representatives of various MIB units situated in different parts of J&K, besides spokespersons of Indian Institute of Mass Communication Jammu and defence forces attended the meeting.

Addressing the participants, Singh said given the restrictions imposed in view of the ongoing pandemic, importance of virtual modes of communication was growing every moment.

She impressed upon all to ensure real time dissemination of accurate information about various steps being taken by the government for benefit of common masses. The chairperson also highlighted the issue of fake news being circulated through social media and other online platforms.

Welcoming the participants, Ghulam Abbas, Deputy Director (Media and Communication) PIB Srinagar highlighted the importance of coordination between various media units and added that the information shared amongst all of the units will help in disseminating the beneficial information to majority of the population.

Pankaj Singh, PRO CRPF Srinagar, appraised the participants about measures initiated by the force to ensure prompt dissemination of facts regarding the activities of CRPF.

Satish Vimal, programme head, All India Radio (AIR) Srinagar, said despite restrictions posed by the ongoing pandemic, the station maintained its tradition of reaching out to people across the length and breadth of J&K.

Devender Anand, PRO Defence Jammu said his office was working in close coordination with various media units of MIB in the remotest parts of Jammu.

GD Tahir, Programme head, Doordarshan Srinagar, informed the participants that the Kendra has been successful in carrying out its routine activities despite the additional responsibilities and workload faced in view of COVID19.

Renu Raina, Programme head, AIR Jammu said the station started various programmes to reach out to all sections of society affected by the pandemic. She said the station has started a special quiz programme on the Constitution of India.

Neha Jalali, Deputy Director Regional Outreach Bureau Jammu provided an exhaustive overview of the various activities carried out by the Bureau. Majid Pandit, Media and Communication Officer, PIB Srinagar highlighted the achievements of the Bureau despite the limitations of connectivity and mobility.