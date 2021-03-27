Plantation drive held at Kongposh

Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Sarmad Hafeez today kickstarted plantation drive from the lawns of Kongposh-an ethnic restaurant of JKTDC at Raj Bagh.

The Tourism Secretary planted many saplings of Chinar in the lawns of the restaurant which is located at a picturesque location on the banks of River Jhelum.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sarmad underscored the need for planting more and more trees and being sensitive to the environmental concerns of our surroundings. He sought involvement of youth and students in protecting the ecology and environment of the place.

Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Ittoo, MD, JKTDC, Nisar Ahmad Wani and other senior officers of Tourism Department and JKTDC were present on the occasion.