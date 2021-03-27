Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 28, 2021, 12:01 AM

Plantation drive held at Kongposh

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 28, 2021, 12:01 AM
Photo by J&K Government

Secretary, Tourism & Culture, Sarmad Hafeez today kickstarted plantation drive from the lawns of Kongposh-an ethnic restaurant of JKTDC at Raj Bagh.

The Tourism Secretary planted many saplings of Chinar in the lawns of the restaurant which is located at a picturesque location on the banks of River Jhelum.

Trending News

DIC B'poraorganises Media Workshop for Journalists

'Fate of 5000 youth engaged under SBM uncertain'

Representational Photo

Recruitment of banking associates: J&K Bank declares result; link here

File Photo

One-way LMV traffic from Kashmir on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sarmad underscored the need for planting more and more trees and being sensitive to the environmental concerns of our surroundings. He sought involvement of youth and students in protecting the ecology and environment of the place.

Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Dr. G N Ittoo, MD, JKTDC, Nisar Ahmad Wani and other senior officers of Tourism Department and JKTDC were present on the occasion.

Related News