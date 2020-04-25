'Plasma therapy ray of hope but not a magic bullet'

Plasma therapy is the most talked about treatment plan against COVID19 these days, but doctors have cautioned saying it may not be successful in all patients.

“In absence of a specific antiviral drug and vaccine against COVID19, scientists are working round the clock to combat the virus. Convalescent plasma therapy is one such treatment modality that scientists are focusing on. A few states in India have also started to work on this treatment modality,” said Dr Javaid Malik, Professor and Head, Chest Medicine, SKIMS Medical College Bemina.

He said in plasma therapy, antibody (Immunoglobulin) rich plasma was withdrawn from patients who have recovered from COVID19 infection and infused into critically ill infected patients.

“These highly specific antibodies are thus passively acquired and neutralise the coronavirus in the recipient host and can give protection for some time,” he said.

However, Dr Malik said, plasma therapy may not be successful in all the patients. “Convalescent plasma therapy is a ray of hope but should not be considered as a magic bullet for coronavirus. And there is no scope for lowering the guard on preventive strategies like social distancing, hand hygiene practices and cough and sneezing etiquettes,” he said.

Dr Malik said plasma therapy was not a new discovery. “Even in Spanish flu of 1918 plasma therapy was used. For other viral epidemics like SARS in 2002, H1N1 in 2009, MERS in 2012 plasma therapy has been used as a treatment option with some positive outcomes,” he said.

According to him convalescent plasma therapy in COVID19 patients was primarily recommended for those with severe disease including respiratory failure cases.

“Plasma therapy works on the principle of transferring immunity from a recently fully recovered COVID19 patient to another sick patient. Convalescent plasma therapy is an experimental therapy and any institution going ahead with this treatment modality should take ICMR (Indian council of medical research) on board,” he said.

He said plasma therapy donors have to be symptom-free for 28 days and have to be COVID negative twice by RT-PCR before they become eligible for donation. “These donors are also screened for other conditions like HIV, Hepatitis B and C viruses as a part of routine hospital protocol before donation,” he said.

“Procedure is similar to blood donation and does not carry any risks. Plasma can be donated more frequently than whole blood and more than one patient may be benefited by a single plasma donation.

“It is important to mention that that there are a set of criteria that both donor and recipient of convalescent plasma therapy have to fulfil before they become eligible to enter into the study so that we get a clear picture of benefits and adverse effects of this therapy as the Covid 19 pandemic advances. In my opinion till we get a final Covid19 specific antiviral drug or a vaccine effective against coronavirus we should continue to explore the existing treatment options including plasma therapy so as to maximize patient benefit,” Dr Malik opined.