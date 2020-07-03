Pole inspects proposed parking sites

For the second consecutive day on Friday, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole visited several city areas to inspect proposed parking sites to de-congest the streets.

Pole visited M A Road, TRC, Polo View, Regal Chowk, Lambert Lane, Old Court Complex, Jehangir Chowk, Batmaloo, Barzulla, Rawalpora, Hyderpora, Bemina Shalteng, Qamarwari and other areas to inspect the proposed sites for car parking.

During his visit, the Divisional Commissioner asked the authorities to speed up the pace of all works being carried out for road widening to improve the traffic flow and to ensure sustainable decongestion in the city.

At Residency road near SBI parking, the Divisional Commissioner was appraised by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Chowdhury, that work on enhancement of parking space was near to completion to accommodate large number of vehicles.

While inspecting proposed car parking site at Lambert lane, Pole directed for connecting SBI parking slot with Lambert lane parking site to create big parking chunk for the convenience of commuters as well as for better traffic regulation in the area.

At Old Court complex Amira Kadal, Pole exhorted upon the officers to ensure preservation of heritage and historical buildings while unused premises may be demolished to create parking space.