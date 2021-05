Police today booked 12 persons and seized 12 tippers, dumpers for violating lockdown orders at Bemina area here.

In a statement police said these tippers and dumpers were moving on roads without valid justification.

“Violators are taking undue advantage of lockdown by transporting the minerals illegally. Srinagar police requests the public to follow the lockdown guidelines strictly and not move out unless there is an exigency,” the statement said.