Police books drug peddler under PSA

Police today booked a drug peddler here under Public Safety Act (PSA).

In a statement, police said “police officers in Srinagar had earlier seized huge quantity of contraband substance from the possession of a notorious drug peddler identified as Gh Rasool Wani @ Raja Puj resident of Meerakabad Shalimar Srinagar.”

“Accordingly the case was duly processed and the arrested drug peddler was detained under Public Safety Act after obtaining sanctions from the concerned authorities and shifted him to Kot Balwal Jail Jammu,” the statement said.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” it added.