Police bust car lifters' gang, 1 arrested

5 stolen vehicles recovered
Police on Tuesday said it busted a gang of car lifters by arresting one person and recovering five stolen vehicles.

A statement said on July 16 police post Bemina received a complaint from Amir Maqbool, son of Muhammad Maqbool of Hyderpora that his Maruti Car (Registration No JK01K-4803) has been stolen from Bemina.

A case (FIR No.142/2020) was registered in police station Parimpora and investigation initiated, said the statement.

It said during the course of investigation many suspects were summoned to the police stations and after detailed questioning, police was able to get a lead and arrested one person, identified as Muhammad Umer Gagro of Razi Kadal, Saifdinpora here.

“He is believed to be the kingpin and is involved in many theft cases,” said the statement. “On his disclosure, officers were able to recover five vehicles from different places.”

The statement said several suspects have been questioned and some members of the module have surfaced, who were presently at large.

“Efforts are on to effect their arrest soon and more recoveries are expected from them,” said the statement.

It said a Special Investigation Team comprising SDPO West and In-charge PP Bemina has been formed under close supervision of SP West.

“Furthermore investigation is going on and many more arrests are expected,” said the statement.

