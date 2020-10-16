Police bust gang of drug peddlers

Acting tough against the drug dealings, Police arrested four drug peddlers and recovered huge quantity of psychotropic substance from their possession.

In a statement, police said officers at the check point established in the jurisdiction of Police Station Nowhatta intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number UP14HT-5312 with one person on board. “He has been identified as Bilal Ahmad Sheikh resident of Syed Sahab Rajouri kadal Nowhatta. During checking, officers were able to recover Spasmoproxyvon (600) capsules from his possession. The accused was going to sell the intoxicant drugs among youth of the area. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station Nowhatta where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” the statement said.

Accordingly, a case FIR No. 46/2020 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Nowhatta and investigation was initiated.

During questioning, he disclosed role of his three associates involved in drug peddling. “They have been identified Junaid Ahmad Shah resident of Pamposh Colony Noorbagh Srinagar, Tufail Manzoor Chhota resident of New Colony Lalbazar Srinagar and Muneer Kurpal resident of Molvi Stop New Colony Lalbazar Srinagar. They were subsequently arrested. 1286 capsules/tables have been recovered from their possession,” the statement said.