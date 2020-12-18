Police crack Bemina ATM theft case

Police today solved an ATM theft case at Bemina locality here by arresting a person involved in the commission of crime and recovering stolen cash on his disclosure

In a statement, police spokesperson said on November 27, Police Station Parimpora received a written complaint from Branch Manager J&K Bank Khumani Chowk Bemina Srinagar stating that Rs 9,06,400/- is missing from ATM Machine Khumani Chowk Bemina Srinagar. Accordingly, a case FIR No. 258/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Parimpora and investigation was set into motion.

“During the course of investigation, Police minutely examined the scene of crime and it was found that ATM machine was locked as usual without any mark of damage to it. During preliminary investigation, it surfaced that cash of the ATM Machine has been stolen by using the code of the machine, which raised the doubt that the theft has been carried out by the person having knowledge of the affairs of the bank code and other procedure related to opening and closing of ATM machine,” the statement said.

“During investigation all the persons having acquaintance with the ATM machine have been questioned and finally one person working as bank security guard in the said bank confessed the commission of crime. He has been identified as Javaid Ahmad Malla son of Ghulam Hassan Malla resident of Khumani Chowk Bemina Srinagar. On his disclosure stolen cash of Rs 8,90,600/- has been recovered. The accused person has been arrested and shifted to PS Parimpora where he remains in custody,” the statement added.