Police crack Bemina theft case

Police today solved a theft case at Bemina locality here with the arrest of accused and recovery of stolen items from them.

In a statement, police spokesperson said on 24 December, 2020, Police Post Bemina received a written complaint from one Danish Farooq of Hamdania Colony Bemina Srinagar, proprietor of a copper shop stating that on the intervening night of 23/24 December, some thieves broke shutter of the shop and decamped with copper utensils worth lakhs.

The statement said accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 270/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Parimpora and investigation was initiated.

It said during the course of investigation, police inspected scene of occurrence and completed all legal formalities including obtaining of CCTV footage from the said shop and of adjacent areas. With the help of technical information and analysis of CCTV footage some suspects were identified.

Police said on the basis of technical information, one suspect was zeroed in and was apprehended along with other four accomplices. On their disclosure, stolen copper utensils worth lakhs were recovered from Lasjan area.

“Notably, in last 20 days, Sub-division West Srinagar have solved the second theft case and recovered stolen property worth 19 lakhs,” the statement said.