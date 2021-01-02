Srinagar, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 3, 2021, 1:02 AM

Police crack Bemina theft case

Accused arrested; stolen property worth lakhs recovered
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: January 3, 2021, 1:02 AM

Police today solved a theft case at Bemina locality here with the arrest of accused and recovery of stolen items from them.

In a statement, police spokesperson said on 24 December, 2020, Police Post Bemina received a written complaint from one Danish Farooq of Hamdania Colony Bemina Srinagar, proprietor of a copper shop stating that on the intervening night of 23/24 December, some thieves broke shutter of the shop and decamped with copper utensils worth lakhs.

Trending News

Most areas in North Kashmir without electricity, water, road connectivity

Expedite response to snowfall exigencies: NC

Ms Sheikh Yamina, an active NSS volunteer, was judged on the basis of evaluation criteria including articulation, clarity of thought, content knowledge and demeanour

KU NSS volunteer bags 1st position in J&K Youth Parliament contest

Prof Romshoo is the first Fellow of the Academy from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh ever since its inception in 1934

KU's Prof Romshoo elected Fellow of Indian Academy of Sciences

The statement said accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 270/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Parimpora and investigation was initiated.

It said during the course of investigation, police inspected scene of occurrence and completed all legal formalities including obtaining of CCTV footage from the said shop and of adjacent areas. With the help of technical information and analysis of CCTV footage some suspects were identified.

Police said on the basis of technical information, one suspect was zeroed in and was apprehended along with other four accomplices. On their disclosure, stolen copper utensils worth lakhs were recovered from Lasjan area.

Latest News

Most areas in North Kashmir without electricity, water, road connectivity

Panic sets in as administration orders rationing of fuel

KU, CUS, JKBOSE postpone today's exams

Snowfall, rain in North India

“Notably, in last 20 days, Sub-division West Srinagar have solved the second theft case and recovered stolen property worth 19 lakhs,” the statement said. 

Related News